4 people, including juvenile shot in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after four people, including a juvenile, were shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers responded to a block party along Southwest 139th Avenue near 260th Street, at around 11 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators say a group of people were standing in a parking lot, when an unknown subject opened fire, striking two males and two females. One of the females is said to be a juvenile.

All four victims were shot in their extremities, according to police. They were all rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

7News spoke with a woman in the neighborhood who said she heard over 30 shots fired. “Kids were just out here having a good time – young kids – and out of nowhere it’s just a whole lot of gunfire,” she said. “It’s a constant thing in this neighborhood unfortunately and the kids suffer from it.”

Police are now searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

