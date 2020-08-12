4 people accused of vandalizing ‘Back the Blue’ mural in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Tampa have arrested four people accused of vandalizing a “Back the Blue” street mural in Tampa.

According to Fox 13, police arrested 19-year-old Emily Ann Gabaree, 18-year-old Alexander Thomas Drummond and 18-year-old Seth Michael Raigoza. A fourth unidentified juvenile suspect was also arrested.

Police said the group spray-painted profanity and drew pigs on the mural.

This is not the first time the mural was vandalized.

It was also defaced earlier in August by two separate people who splashed tar and red paint on it. Those two subjects have not been arrested.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.