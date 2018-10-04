4 passengers report feeling sick while on board plane at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been taken to the hospital after several patients reported feeling sick on board a plane at Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, after four people on a Delta flight began complaining of difficulty breathing.

Three of the passengers are now being taken to the hospital.

The plane and the jet way has been evacuated while a hazmat team searches the plane.

It is unclear what led to the passengers feeling ill.

