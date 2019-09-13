4 passengers OK after rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue officials said four people who were trapped inside of a vehicle involved in a rollover crash in Southwest Miami-Dade were able to escape safely.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene before the Killian Drive exit on the Don Shula Expressway just after 9:30 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a white sedan could be seen against a guardrail.

Rescue officials said the occupants inside the vehicle were trapped but were able to make it out OK.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

