SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people, three passengers and a pilot are OK after their helicopter crashed at Miami Executive Airport.

The crash happened in a parking lot of the airport, near International Flight Center North, just after 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Part of the helicopter slammed right through the fence behind a parked truck.

The tail end of the helicopter could be seen a few feet away from the rest of the chopper. Another piece of it was also found in the field nearby.

Officials said there were four people on the private training helicopter at the time of the crash.

“To see them take off and then land and I see them like that, that’s the next time I saw them, I’m freaked out,” said Anthony Valle who works at the airport.

Valle captured the scene on his cellphone shortly after the crash.

“I heard the pilot say that as the helicopter landed, someone shifted around in their seat, or something like that, and then the helicopter started spinning around, loses control and is now there,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

“One of them hit their head,” Valle said. “The other woman said that their arm was hurting a lot.”

Valle said things could have been much worse as a fuel truck was parked just feet away.

“Inches. It came inches from the fuel truck. I mean, everyone would have died,” he said.

Investigators have arrived on the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

