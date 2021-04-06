4 OK after fire erupts inside home near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four residents were able to escape after an early morning fire ripped through their home near Fort Lauderdale.

Firefighters responded to the home along Southwest 19th Street in the Broadview Park, overnight Tuesday.

A 7News viewer took a cellphone video of firefighters working to extinguish the flames.

7SkyForce HD later hovered over the scene where the home was left with a significant amount of roof damage.

According to American Red Cross officials, four people were in the home, including two children, when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

