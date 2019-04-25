4 northbound I-95 lanes north of downtown Miami blocked because of crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Four northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are blocked north of downtown Miami because of a crash, causing heavy delays.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene on northbound I-95 near the Dolphin Expressway, just after 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to officials, the crash caused a car to catch fire.

As of 6:50 p.m., rescue crews have not transported any victims to the hospital.

