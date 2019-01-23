MIAMI (WSVN) - A historic Miami neighborhood is getting a new look, thanks to a dedicated group of artists.

7News cameras captured the wall artwork in Overtown by the group Moving the Lives of Kids Community Mural Project on Wednesday.

The artists brought their talents to paint the murals covering the sides of four buildings near 19th Street and Second Court.

The artwork is intended to promote community pride and highlight role models for young people.

