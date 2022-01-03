MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the demand for COVID-19 testing remains high across South Florida, four new testing sites will be opening in Broward County this week.

On Sunday, a testing site at the Margate Community Redevelopment Agency opened. The site is located at 5701 Margate Blvd. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

On Tuesday, a testing site at the Tamarac Sports Complex will open. The site is located at 9901 NW 77th St. and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Also on Tuesday, a testing site at the Lauderhill Sports Park will open. The park is located at 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd. Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Starting Thursday, a testing site at the Miramar Youth Enrichment Center will open. The site is located at 7000 Miramar Parkway and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

