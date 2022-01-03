MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the demand for COVID-19 testing remains high across South Florida, four new testing sites will be opening in Broward County this week.

On Sunday, a testing site at the Margate Community Redevelopment Agency opened. The site is located at 5701 Margate Blvd. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

On Tuesday, a testing site at the Tamarac Sports Complex will open. The site is located at 9901 NW 77th St. and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Also on Tuesday, a testing site at the Lauderhill Sports Park will open. The park is located at 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd. Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Starting Thursday, a testing site at the Miramar Youth Enrichment Center will open. The site is located at 7000 Miramar Parkway and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox