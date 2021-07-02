SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers have found four additional victims at the partial building collapse site in Surfside, including the daughter of a City of Miami firefighter.

Friday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced another two victims had been found in the rubble Friday. Earlier in the day, Cava announced the discovery of two bodies that had been discovered overnight.

The discoveries bring the total number of dead to 22.

One of the four bodies found Friday was 7-year-old Stella, the daughter of a Miami firefighter. Rescuers also found Stella’s mother, Graciella Cattarossi. Their three other relatives are still missing.

“This tragedy has haunted so many of us because so many of us have known someone who has been in the building or affected by this tragedy,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

It’s been nine days since part of the Champlain Tower South building fell to the ground.

Officials confirmed 126 people remain unaccounted for and 188 have been accounted for.

“When the detectives were able to reach and verify the safety of the person in question, we discovered that there are in fact several family members who could have been accounted for potentially in the building, and now we can mark them as safe,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

With fears the rest of the building could crumble, plans are in the works to demolish what is left of the Champlain Towers South building without it impacting the search for survivors.

“It’s just so challenging. So many different obstacles, one after the other, and that building standing has definitely been a huge obstacle,” said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Kominsky.

Right now, rescuers are only allowed to work on three of the nine grids mapped out at the site of the collapse for their safety.

Meanwhile, emergency crews are still monitoring Hurricane Elsa.

“As we enter the holiday weekend, please ensure you monitor the progress of this storm and begin your personal preparedness,” said a Miami-Dade official.

Officials are already discussing the impacts the hurricane could have on South Florida and the search.

“We don’t know exactly the track that it’s going to take. It is possible that we could see tropical force winds as early as Sunday night in southern Florida,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

