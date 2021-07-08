SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Search and rescue efforts at the Surfside condo collapse site have tragically shifted to a recovery operation.

The tough decision was made after two weeks of rescuers pulling dozens of victims from the rubble with no survivors.

“It is with deep, profound sadness that we made the extremely difficult decision to transition from operation search and rescue to recovery,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

“The fact that we did not get an alert on a K-9, a sensor trip for sound and any visual utilizing our cameras,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raied Jadallah said. “The last known alert that we received was the initial hours the day of the collapse.”

“Our hearts still hoped to find survivors, but our experience and expertise indicated that was no longer possible,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes transitioning from search and rescue to search and recovery will help bring closure to those still waiting for their loved ones to be found.

“I think the waiting and trying to– ‘Is there hope?’ ‘Will we be able to have a miracle?'” DeSantis said, “I think I know it’s weighed a lot on the families. It’s weighed on the whole community.”

As of Thursday night’s update, the confirmed number of dead stands at 64 as a total of 10 victims were located over the course of the day. Six victims were initially found overnight, and by the evening, an additional four victims had been discovered.

So far, 39 of the victims have been identified, 200 people are accounted for and 76 people are potentially unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Police identified 58-year-old Gary Cohen as another victim who died in the collapse.

#UPDATE 68: We have identified five additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/QbvdEfQdt2 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 8, 2021

“The work continues with all speed and urgency,” Levine Cava said. “All task forces are being deployed from across the country and the world.”

Among the victims are Frank Kleiman, Nancy Kress Levin, Jay Kleiman and Anna Ortiz. A memorial was held for the family at Temple Sinai in Hollywood on Thursday.

On Wednesday, local leaders and first responders held a moment of silence in front of the collapse site.

They also walked over to a growing memorial at the Surfside Tennis Center to honor the victims and give respect to the families.

“We all come here as a community to support each other,” said Tiffany Almazan, who took part in the moment of silence.

More people gathered in prayer at nearby St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

“This is a moment that we have to pay respect to the people, unfortunately, we can say that have passed away,” said Jorge Seda, who took part in the moment of silence.

Levine Cava said another moment of silence was held overnight Thursday.

“Our teams paused their work on the pile this morning at around 1:20 a.m. for a brief moment of silence to honor the two week mark since the collapse,” she said. “Let’s pray for the families who are grappling with impossible news and are grieving. May God give peace to all those whose hearts are broken and watch over and care for this community in the difficult days and months.”

The families of the victims are now coming to terms with their loss.

“I have my mother and my grandmother,” said Pablo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is the son of 64-year-old Elena Chaves Blasser and the grandson of 88-year-old Elena Chaves. He said his mom lived at the Champlain Towers South building while his grandmother was visiting her.

“Disbelief, shock, heartache — they were full of life. They loved their family, they loved to travel, they loved the beach.”

Nicole and Ruslan Manashirov also remain missing. They got married just a few weeks before the collapse.

“She wanted her dream wedding, and I’m just happy that she got to have her dream wedding that she always wanted,” said Mylene Padilla, a friend of the Manashirovs.

Crews continue to search the rubble pile for victims, and during Thursday’s search, they found cellphones, tablets, other personal electronic devices and jewelry. Levine Cava said the personal items will be collected and reunited with the families.

