4 more cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - Four more cases of the West Nile virus have been confirmed in Miami-Dade County.

Health officials announced the new cases on Friday.

The disease is spread through bites from infected mosquitoes, and symptoms can include a headache, pain and fatigue.

Officials advise residents to stay inside at dusk and dawn, dress in long-sleeve shirts and pants, use inspect repellents that contain DEET and drain any standing water around their homes.

