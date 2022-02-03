(WSVN) - Four Miami-Dade teachers from different walks of life were all led to the same place — the classroom. They are the finalists for the Teacher of the Year award.

Third times a charm for Miami-Dade County’s north region finalist Renee O’Connor.

She found her way to the classroom in 2012 by way of Teach for America after two careers in corporate america.

Placed in Norland Senior High, her alma matter, O’Connor thought she would stay for two or three years, but the social studies and African American history teacher hasn’t left.

“On Sunday nights, I do not worry about the alarm going off on Monday morning, I like coming here,” she said. “There are days that its difficult. There are times in class when its difficult. There are situations that can make it difficult at times, but 99% of the time, this fulfills me. This brings me peace in my life and I know I am doing something to fulfill my mission on this earth.”

Teaching was only supposed to be a short stop for Unethia Fox, too.

She enjoyed filling in for the girls volleyball coach at her alma matter, South Miami Senior High, after graduating from college.

When the principal asked her to teach a special education class, something clicked.

Fox realized she would have a bigger impact in the classroom rather than in an office.

“The word ‘can’t’ is just not right now, so we have a delay, not a denial, so that child who feels like they can’t do it, it is my job to make sure they can do it, it just may take a little longer or a different path,” she said.

Andres Cerrato also returned to his alma mater, Miami Southridge Senior High School, and is making a mark in the process.

As a social studies and debate teacher, Cerrato teaches his students to embrace themselves and get back up if they fall.

“One of the projects that I started was simply taking photographs of them at various events, whether it was their activities or athletics, and promoting them and allowing them to gain access to all of these things so that way they can promote themselves and remember their time at Miami Southridge,” he said.

Derek Bostick is the county’s finalist for adult and technical colleges.

As the air conditioning and refrigeration teacher at South Dade Technical College, Bostick focuses on making students feel comfortable doing something new while becoming independent.

“Teaching these students a trade, giving them a way out of a part-time, low wage job, correcting the mistakes that some students pathways have had, so far as developing a long term career, is an amazing and inspirational experience,” he said.

The Teacher of the Year ceremony is being held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in West Miami-Dade.

Alberto Carvalho will be in attendance as this will be one of his last events as Miami-Dade County Schools superintendent.

