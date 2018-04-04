4 Miami-area officers arrested for domestic incidents

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several Miami law enforcement officers have been arrested for domestic-related incidents, all within the last two weeks.

City of Miami Police Officer Kyle Centeno was arrested on March 21 after, investigators said, he handcuffed his girlfriend and put her in the back of his squad car after a fight.

On Tuesday, Miami Police Officer Joey Diaz turned himself into his own department after, investigators said, he choked his wife during an argument.

“We can say that he is a four-year member of the Miami Police Department,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “He has been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Diaz made his first appearance before a judge, Wednesday morning. The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and also turn in any guns in his possession. “I’ve been relieved of duty, it’s OK, they took it from me already,” Diaz replied.

Diaz bounded out of jail Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Corrections Officer Marsha Bienaime was also arrested on Tuesday after, officials said, she got physical with her husband during an argument. The two are expecting a child together.

On Monday, Miami-Dade Police Officer Raymond Rosario was arrested, charged with hitting his 14-year-old daughter with a belt and slapping and punching her in the face after getting a call saying she had disrespected her teacher. Police said the violent punishment happened in the main office at the girl’s school.

7News reached out to both of the unions that represent the police officers in these cases, but neither union had comment.

