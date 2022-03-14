NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — An investigation is currently underway after officials found several people unconscious inside a home near Fort Lauderdale.

Police responded to the home along the 1600 block of Southwest 40th Terrace, at around 6:20 p.m., Sunday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said four men were transported to Broward Medical Health — two are being treated for respiratory arrest and the other two are being evaluated.

This is the second incident where fire rescue crews have found unresponsive parties in the last few days.

Last week, seven people at a Wilton Manors home were hospitalized after being found unconscious due to exposure and overdosing on cocaine laced with fentanyl.

It remains unclear if this most recent incident was drug related.

