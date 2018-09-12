4 men steal Jet Ski from Miami Gardens house

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured four men stealing a Jet Ski from a Miami Gardens home.

A doorbell surveillance camera at a home near Northwest 47th Avenue and 191st Street recorded the crooks rolling the Jet Ski out of the driveway.

After they managed to take the personal watercraft, early Wednesday morning, they fled.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

