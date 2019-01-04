4 men scramble to steal jewelry at Northeast Miami-Dade store

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for four men who were captured on camera snatching thousands of dollars in merchandise from a jewelry store inside the Mall at 163rd Street.

Surveillance video showed the subjects running into C & S Jewelry, at around 8 p.m., Dec. 15.

One of the robbers then smashed a display case with a hammer while two others then jumped the counter, pushed an employee out of the way and grabbed as many goods as they could.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the thieves took off moments later when the owner of the store came out from the back with a gun.

Officials said the men got away with about $10,000 worth of jewelry.

Three of the men had their faces covered, but the security footage captured the fourth subject’s face.

If you have any information on this smash and grab, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

