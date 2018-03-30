4 men charged in Florida for stealing 150 guns, 1 remains at large

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested four men involved in the theft of more than 150 guns in Florida.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Office announced in a news release Thursday that 30-year-old Richard Jernigan, 31-year-old Robert Tilmon, 28-year-old Raymond Williams and 28-year-old Jermeil Williams face multiple charges of burglary, grand theft of a firearm, grand theft and racketeering. Authorities are still searching for 28-year-old Kentric Collier in connection to the case.

According to Orlando Police, one subject remains at large.

The “Tildenville Burglary Crew,” responsible for burglarizing gun stores and pawn shops. Four in custody. One suspect, Kentric Collier, is still at large. If you have any info on his whereabouts call @CrimelineFL 800-423-TIPS pic.twitter.com/fXtHpFZOLL — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 29, 2018

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say the men were involved in more than five burglaries of central Florida firearms dealers in 2016 and 2017. The guns were then sold within days of the burglaries.

It wasn’t immediately known if the men had attorneys.

