4 men caught on camera burglarizing cars outside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One after another, three men stood before a judge in a Miami-Dade courtroom Friday after they were caught on surveillance video burglarizing cars in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Kevin Aleman, Michael Rucker and Randy Meji, along with Josten Medina, who has not made his court appearance yet, have been accused of trying to steal items from unlocked cars in the Westchester neighborhood.

The burglary happened just after 1 a.m., Thursday. Most of it was caught on camera.

“Definitely scary,” victim Ahmed Santana said. “You don’t know what can happen.”

Santana said his brother and sister-in-law were home with their kids when their cameras alerted them that someone was in their front yard.

“They saw the suspects walking and breaking into the cars,” Santana said.

Santana said his sister-in-law called 911, and his brother ran out the front door to confront them.

That’s when the suspects jumped into their Toyota and sped off.

“He went back in, grabbed the keys to his truck, and he chased them,” Santana said.

Things then took an even more dangerous turn.

The arrest form said, “During the chase, the left rear passenger leaned his entire upper torso out from within the vehicle, aimed a firearm and shot at him approximately six times.”

Police said the men then crashed the car near Southwest 87th Avenue and 32nd Street, where officers found a semi automatic weapon just feet from the vehicle.

Police eventually arrested them in a homeowner’s back yard.

“We all make mistakes. I hope they learn from this mistake. They definitely messed with the wrong house,” Santana said.

One of the suspects injured their shoulder in the crash and is being treated at the hospital.

If all the suspects get out of jail on bond, they are not allowed to have any contact with the victims.

