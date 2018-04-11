4 men accused of beating gay couple on Miami Beach released on bond

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men have been released on bond after being arrested and accused of beating a gay couple.

The four men — who police identified as 20-year-old Luis Alonso, 21-year-old Adonis Diaz, 21-year-old Juan C. Lopez and 21-year-old Pablo Reinaldo Romo — bonded out of jail on Wednesday. According to a Miami Beach Police spokesperson, all four men are facing aggravated battery felony charges.

Each of the four men were being held on $7,500 bond.

Surveillance cameras outside the Miami Beach bathroom, located near the beach along Ocean Drive and Sixth Street, recorded the assault on Sunday night.

Investigators said the subjects yelled an anti-gay slur in Spanish before the brawl ensued.

The State Attorney’s Office is still deciding whether the suspects will be charged with a hate crime.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.