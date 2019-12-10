4 massive great white sharks tracked swimming near Florida coast

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) – Birds aren’t the only ones heading south for the winter.

According to OCEARCH, four great white sharks are currently swimming down the coast of the Sunshine State.

Cabot, a 9 foot, 8 inch shark weighing 533 pounds was pinged near St. Augustine Monday. Cabot was last tracked off the coast of North Carolina last month.

Sydney, a 12 foot 2 inch shark weighing 1,124 pounds was tracked off the coast of Jacksonville on Sunday. Also pinging in the same area was Ironbound, a 12 foot 4 inch shark weighing 998 pounds.

Ironbound was tracked in that area on Wednesday.

Also joining his aquatic friends is an 11.5-foot, 1,186 pound shark, named Nova. Nova pinged just north of Daytona Beach on Wednesday

The four great whites aren’t the only sharks seeking out warmer waters.

Lando, a 10-foot, 465 pound tiger shark pinged near Palm Coast last Tuesday.

Miss May, a 10-foot great white pinged off the coast of Georgia on Dec. 1 and Brunswick, an 8 foot, 9 inch great white was tracked off the coast of South Carolina on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.