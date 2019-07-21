4 inmates at a juvenile justice facility in Florida staged a fight, overpowered staff and escaped, officials say

(CNN) — Four teenagers escaped a juvenile justice facility in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night after staging a fight in their room and overpowering the staff members who responded, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

The inmates then fought off staff in a control room and pushed a button to release the front door, a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page says.

The boys stole a staff member’s car keys, cell phone and purse and took off with the car, a bronze, 4-door Infiniti Q50 with Florida tag LANE19, the sheriff’s office said.

Escaped inmates update: Tyjuan Monroe has been captured. Other three are outstanding. pic.twitter.com/kQHVtqDhKK — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 21, 2019

The inmates are Tajah Bing, 16, who was committed on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim less than 12 years old; Davionne Baldwin, 17, committed on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and violation of probation; Tyjuan Monroe, 16, committed for robbery with a firearm and grand theft of a motor vehicle; and Marcus Ledbetter, committed for burglary.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the escapees’ whereabouts to contact authorities or Crime Stoppers, from which they could get a possible reward up to $3,000.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.