NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting left four people injured in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the area of Northwest 32nd and 37th Street around 2:10 a.m., Saturday.

A car meet was happening, when a fight broke out between a couple of people, which led to multiple shots being fired.

Three gunshot victims, including two juveniles, left the scene and were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Another male victim attempted to transport himself to the hospital, but his vehicle broke down around Northeast Miami-Dade near Interstate 95 northbound and Miami Gardens Drive.

Authorities arrived to the scene and found the adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later transported to a local hospital.

The shooting is under investigation.

