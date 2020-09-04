4 injured in drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men came under gunfire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said a drive-by shooting took place along Northwest 71st Street and 20th Avenue, just before 11:30 p.m., Thursday.

All four victims were transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Three men are said to be in stable condition while the fourth is in critical condition.

7News cameras captured several officers combing the scene for clues.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.