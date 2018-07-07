4 injured in 3 separate overnight Miami-Dade shootings

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Miami, and a teenage boy was injured in a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

In the first of these shootings, a 16-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the back along Northwest 67th Street, near 20th Avenue, in Northwest Miami-Dade, at around 1:30 a.m., Saturday.

The teen, who was taken to the hospital and released, described the moment he realized he’d been shot.

“I heard shots, one hit me in my back,” he said. “I ran, like, I didn’t really feel it until I sat down, and I really felt like, ‘Oh, I got shot.'”

At around the same time as this incident, two men were shot near Northwest 11th Street and Second Avenue in Miami. A third man was also injured by flying glass in this case.

The victims who were shot were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Just 30 minutes after responding to that call, Miami officers responded to a different shooting in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, where one man was injured in a shooting near Southwest Eighth Street and 11th Avenue.

That victim was also transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the shooters in all three cases.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

