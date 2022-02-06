NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Regional Communications responded to reports of a shooting in the 5200 block of North State Road 7 around 3:30 a.m., Sunday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the victims to an area hospital.

A fourth victim self-transported to an area hospital.

Three victims suffered non life-threatening injuries. One victim suffered injuries that may be life-threatening.

According to investigators, a fight occurred inside the Player’s Sports Bar and Grill and a patron was removed.

The individual is believed to have shot at the business, striking multiple people.

The shooter fled southbound on North State Road 7.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

