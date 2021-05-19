4 in custody after police chase ends in crash along I-95 in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase ended in a crash along Interstate 95 in Pembroke Park.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene in the southbound lanes of I-95 just north of Pembroke Road, Wednesday morning.

The vehicle involved could be seen flipped onto its roof surrounded by Fort Lauderdale Police.

Police said there were four people in the vehicle that have been taken into custody.

At least four other vehicles were damaged during the chase.

No major injuries have been reported.

Traffic in the southbound lanes have come to a halt while police work the scene.

