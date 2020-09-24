4 in custody after hit-and-run, pursuit in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a hit-and-run in Miami Beach.

The incident took place along 41st Street near North Jefferson Avenue, early Thursday morning.

Miami Beach Police said the incident started when an officer in the area saw a BMW crash into a parked Tesla.

The driver took off before crashing near Alton Road.

7News cameras captured one street sign that was thrown to the ground due to the crash.

Investigators said that is when a number of people got out of the BMW and fled on foot.

Officers were able to catch up to them and detained four suspects.

One of the suspects had a loaded rifle, according to police.

Authorities said they believe there could have been more people in the vehicle who they continue to search for.

Miami Beach Police and tow truck crews worked to clear the street in time for morning commuters.

