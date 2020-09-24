4 in custody after hit-and-run in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a hit-and-run in Miami Beach.

The incident took place along 41st Street near North Jefferson Avenue, early Thursday morning.

Miami Beach Police said the incident started when an officer in the area saw a BMW crash into a parked Tesla at around 5 a.m.

The driver took off before driving over a median and crashing near Alton Road.

7News cameras captured one street sign that was thrown to the ground due to the crash.

Investigators said that is when a number of people got out of the BMW and fled on foot.

Officers were able to catch up to them and detained four suspects, two men and two women.

One of the suspects had a loaded rifle, according to police.

“This could have ended much differently,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Authorities said they believe there could have been more people in the vehicle who they continue to search for.

“Thankfully, many of those involved have been detained and most importantly, a rifle has been removed from the street,” Rodriguez said. “Although we don’t know what the intention was, I think it’s safe to assume that just before five in the morning when you crash into a parked vehicle and then you’re fleeing from officers, the intentions were no good.”

Miami Beach Police and tow truck crews worked to clear the street in time for morning commuters.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.