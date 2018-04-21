MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after they and two others, including a baby, were injred when an SUV slammed into the back of a FedEx truck in Miami, Saturday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Police, the crash took place near Southwest 10th Street and 27th Avenue, just after 4 p.m.

Officials said a Nissan Xterra rear-ended the FedEx truck, causing four people to sustain injuries.

Paramedics took two of them to the hospital.

A witness told 7News a baby girl was among those injured in the crash.

