4 hurt after box truck carrying recycled TVs overturns on Palmetto Expressway

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been rushed to the hospital after a box truck hauling TVs was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in West Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash along the northbound Palmetto Expressway near Southwest Eighth Street, just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene where an overturned electronic recycling truck could be seen on the highway.

Several damaged TVs spilled out of the top of the truck and onto the road.

MDFR officials said a Honda and mini van were also involved in the crash.

Four people were hurt, but only one person required transport to an area hospital.

As of 4 p.m., three left lanes were getting by.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, as the truck remains on the the highway, blocking two right lanes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

