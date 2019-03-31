4 hospitalized after stabbing outside Miami sports bar

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a stabbing outside of a sports bar in Miami that sent four people to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in front of Asturias Liquor & Lounge near Northwest 47th Avenue and West Flagler Street, at around 2 a.m., Sunday.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown conditions.

Detectives are attempting to determine what led up to the stabbing.

If you have any information on this stabbing or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

