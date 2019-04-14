4 hospitalized after hit-and-run, multi-vehicle crash in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took four people to the hospital after a crash in South Beach involving a driver who, police said, had fled the scene of a hit-and-run a few blocks away.

According to Miami Beach Police, the hit-and-run took place near Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue at around 8 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the driver fled the scene of that crash but did not provide details about the vehicle that was struck or whether anyone was injured.

Moments later, investigators said, the same driver was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the area of 15th Street and Collins Avenue.

Paramedics transported a victim to Ryder Trauma Center, two others to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s emergency room and another to Mount Sinai Medical Center in unknown conditions.

Police shut down Collins Avenue between 15th and 16th streets in both directions while they investigated.

Officials believe the driver responsible is in police custody but did not specify whether the subject was one of those injured in the second crash.

Police continue to investigate.

