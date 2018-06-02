HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two firefighters and two other people were taken to the hospital after, officials said, a driver ran a red light and struck a Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue truck, Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the crash took place at the intersection of Federal Highway and Southeast Third Street, right in front of the entrance to Gulfstream Park.

Officials said the fire truck involved was en route to another call at the time of the crash.

Paramedics took the victims, including the driver of the civilian car involved, to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.