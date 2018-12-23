4 hospitalized after balcony collapses in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were rushed to the hospital after a balcony collapsed and landed on a vehicle in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Fire, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. along 84th Street and Harding Avenue, Sunday.

Officials said the four people were on the balcony when it collapsed.

The victims include two males and two females. The men are said to be between 45 to 50 years old, while one of the women is said to be 45 years old.

Crews transported two victims to Mount Sinai Medical Center, one victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital and another victim to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center.

All four have been transported in stable condition.

