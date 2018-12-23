4 hospitalized after 2nd-floor balcony collapses in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two men and two women to the hospital after a second-floor balcony at a Miami Beach condominium came crashing down on top on an unoccupied car.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Collins Avenue and 85th Street, at around 10 a.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured a forest green Chevy Cavalier with the balcony floor and railing still on top of it.

“Just like out of a movie or something,” said area resident Yecid Benavides Jr.

A 7News viewer also sent cellphone video of the destruction in the immediate aftermath.

Officials said the victims were standing on the balcony when it gave way.

“Then I saw that the balcony had fallen from the second story and on top of the car,” said Benavides.

A balcony collapses in South Beach. 4 people rushed to nearby hospitals. All were on the balcony, no one was in this car. The couple who owns the car says they just moved to Florida from New Jersey. (@wsvn) pic.twitter.com/2lk59xjfU2 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) December 23, 2018

No one was inside the vehicle at the time of the collapse, but witnesses said a woman got her leg trapped.

“I saw three people on the floor. The lady was stuck in the balcony under the car; her leg was stuck there. It took her 20 minutes to get here out of there,” said area resident Carlos Borelli. “The guys on the floor were very hurt. There was blood on their knees, and this lady was crying out loud. She was really in pain.”

Police cordoned off the two-story condo while they investigated.

The male victims are between the ages of 45 and 50, one of the female victims is 45 years old, and the fourth victim’s age has not yet been specified.

Paramedics transported two of the victims of Mount Sinai Medical Center, one to Jackson Memorial Hospital and another to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. They are all listed in stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

The couple who owns the Cavalier said they’d just moved to South Florida from New Jersey. They said the vehicle was their main mode of transportation for new jobs they’d recently started.

The couple said they’ll make for the time being as far as getting around, adding they are just thankful no one was killed.

“This could have very easily been somebody dead. You can see the car is just smashed completely,” said Benavides.

The couple who owns the car said the owner of the condominium has been accommodating with them, and neighbors have offered to help.

The collapse remains under investigation.

