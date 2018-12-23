4 hospitalized after 2nd-floor balcony collapses in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two men and two women to the hospital after a second-floor balcony at a Miami Beach apartment building collapsed, falling on top on an unoccupied car.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene along 84th Street ands Harding Avenue, at around 10 a.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured a forest green Chevy Cavalier with the balcony floor and railing still on top of it.

A balcony collapses in South Beach. 4 people rushed to nearby hospitals. All were on the balcony, no one was in this car. The couple who owns the car says they just moved to Florida from New Jersey. (@wsvn) pic.twitter.com/2lk59xjfU2 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) December 23, 2018

Officials said the victims were on the balcony when it gave way.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time of the collapse.

The male victims are between the ages of 45 and 50, one of the female victims is 45 years old, and the fourth victim’s age has not yet been specified.

Paramedics transported two of the victims of Mount Sinai Medical Center, one to Jackson Memorial Hospital and another to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. They are all listed in stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

The couple who owns the Cavalier said they’d just moved to Florida from New Jersey.

