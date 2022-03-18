WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were left injured after two airboats crashed in Western Broward County.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the crash near the end of Loxahatchee Road, on the Broward-Palm Beach county line, at around 11 a.m., Friday.

Officials said the two airboats collided when entering the same area.

Four victims were injured and transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where several fire rescue units were seen at the boat ramp.

One of the two airboats could be seen on fire in the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has since taken over the investigation.

