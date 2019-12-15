4 hospitalized, 1 arrested after hit-and-run in Miami sends truck, trailer off I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hit-and-run on Interstate 95 sent four people to the hospital and led authorities to arrest a driver.

First responders arrived on the scene in an Allapattah neighborhood where several vehicles were trapped in a ditch, Sunday morning.

“It was a really loud bang,” said a witness. “It just kept happening over and over again.”

Officials said a Dodge pickup truck was headed southbound towing a boat, when it was involved in the hit-and-run collision, sending the truck, a trailer and the boat it was towing off the highway.

The driver and three passengers were trapped inside.

“He was bleeding really bad, and there was a woman sitting next to him, and there was another guy behind,” said a witness. “He ended up right underneath the wheel of the trailer.”

First responders were able to get all four people out of the car.

They were transported to hospital and are expected to be OK.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Jose Morrillo was arrested in connection to the incident at around 10 a.m.

A few blocks away from the crash, troopers were seen towing away a Honda SUV believed to be involved in the hit-and-run.

Witnesses and rescue crews said the incident could have ended much worse.

“It definitely was a Christmas miracle that these four people were able to survive this kind of crash,” said one crew member.

“Unfortunately, we were all sleeping,” said a witness.

Morrillo has been charged with fleeing the scene of an accident with injuries. He has since bonded out of jail.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

