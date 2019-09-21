4 families move into their Pompano Beach homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Broward

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four families were handed the keys to their new homes in Pompano Beach, thanks to the Habitat for Humanity of Broward and a generous gift from one family.

A dedication ceremony was held at the Rick Case Habitat Community, located along Northwest Sixth Street, on Saturday.

The homeowners were among thousands who applied for an affordable and interest-free mortgage home.

They attended monthly workshops and put in 300 hours of labor into the construction of their home.

The Wadsworth family funded the project after parents Sandra and Bill Wadsworth sponsored a home in each of their children’s names as a Christmas gift in 2018.

“It’s not just a free giveaway. These are really, really deserving families that are moving into these homes,” said Wadsworth Family Foundation Trustee Bill Wadsworth Jr. “Hopefully it will be their forever home.”

The new homeowners said they are thrilled to move in.

“I’ve always prayed for this day,” said homeowner Rachel Sims. “I have five children. I’m a single mom and I’ve always wanted to own something so I didn’t have to feel like I was shuffled. I don’t wanna shuffle my family and thanks to Habitat, the Wadsworth family and the community, they made it possible.”

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

Applications are now open for 35 more homes set to be available in the Rick Case Community.

To find out more information on the qualifications necessary and to submit your application, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.