4 families displaced after apartment complex catches fire in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews worked to put out flames after an apartment complex caught fire in Deerfield Beach.

Flames ripped through the Tivoli Park Apartments along North Tivoli Park Boulevard and Rich Drive, Wednesday.

The fire caused major damage to several units.

One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation while one dog was killed in the blaze.

Officials said the flames likely spread from the attic of one apartment unit to the other units.

Four families were left without homes following the fire.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.