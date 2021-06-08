DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Four Doral Police officers have been relieved of duty with pay due to a pending federal investigation, officials have confirmed to 7News.

Doral Police confirmed the officers relieved of duty Tuesday afternoon are:

Sgt. Pablo Rodrogue

Officer Jorge Gallardo

Reserve Officer Osvaldo Castillo

Officer Mauro Oliveira

Police said they cannot comment on another agency’s investigation.

