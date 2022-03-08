MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northeast 55th Terrace near Third Avenue, just before 1:15 a.m., Tuesday.

Firefighters were able to break down the fire within 10 minutes.

All occupants inside the home were able to escape without injuries.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the four adults who have since been displaced.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

