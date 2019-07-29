4 displaced after Fort Lauderdale duplex catches fire; 1 hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of four was left without a place to call home after a fire broke out inside a duplex in Fort Lauderdale, leaving one person injured.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Southwest Eighth Street, near 25th Avenue, Monday night.

Crews arrived to find thick smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters said a neighbor injured his hand when he struck it through the window of the home. Paramedics treated him at the scene.

No one was at the duplex at the time the fire ignited.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family that was displaced.

