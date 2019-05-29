4 detained after migrants swim ashore in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been taken into custody after a group of migrants came ashore in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene near a marina along the 2600 block of North Riverside Drive, Wednesday afternoon.

At least seven people were believed to have been on board a boat near the marina.

Several of the migrants reportedly jumped into the water, swam to shore and fled into the neighborhood.

A perimeter has been set up in the area for the active search of at least three additional individuals.

The migrants are suspected of being Bahamian but that has not been confirmed.

