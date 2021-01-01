4 dead, teens hospitalized after crash in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in West Miami-Dade has left four adults dead and three teenagers hospitalized.

The crash occurred along West 79th Street and West Flager, Friday.

According to police, the vehicle carrying the four adults attempted to make a left on Flager Street when it was hit by the vehicle with the three teens inside.

The four adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three 16-year-olds were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police are investigating if drugs, alcohol or speed played a role as to the cause of the crash.

