4 dead, 3 teens hospitalized after crash in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in West Miami-Dade has left four adults dead and three teenagers hospitalized.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash along West 79th Street and West Flagler Street, just before 4 a.m., Friday.

According to FHP, the vehicle carrying the four adults attempted to make a left on Flagler Street when it was hit by the vehicle with the three teens inside.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that a black Chevy Tahoe with three occupants was traveling westbound on Flagler Street approaching the intersection of West 79th Avenue,” FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez said. “A blue Hyundai Elantra with four occupants was traveling south on West 79th Avenue and was attempting to turn left to go east on Flagler Street.”

“As the Hyundai entered the intersection, the front of the Tahoe collided into the left side of the Hyundai,” Sanchez said.

The four adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three 16-year-olds were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center with injuries that were deemed not life-threatening.

“A Miami-Dade firefighter confirmed that all four occupants of the Hyundai died at the scene — one adult female and three adult males,” Sanchez said.

Family members of the deceased victims have since placed candles at the scene of the crash.

Police are investigating if drugs, alcohol or speed played a factor as to the crash’s cause.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.