4 Davie schools placed on lockdown as a precaution due to threat

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four schools in Davie have been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a threat made to “shoot up” one of the campuses.

Nova High, Nova Middle, Nova Eisenhower Elementary and Nova Blanche Foreman Elementary schools were all locked down while police investigate.

#Davie eastside (Nova) schools are on lockdown for precautionary reasons. There is no credible threat at this time. Police are still on scene checking the area. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) October 8, 2018

According to Davie Police detectives, a caller said someone was going to shoot up the high school, located at 3600 College Avenue. Police swept the area but determined that the threat was not credible.

The three nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

