PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took five people, including four children, to the hospital after, officials said, a van and an SUV collided in Plantation, Sunday afternoon.

Plantation Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along West Broward Boulevard and Southwest 54th Avenue.

Crews were forced to extricate the driver of the SUV.

Paramedics transported the victims to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Authorities shut down West Broward Boulevard while they investigated. It later reopened to traffic.

