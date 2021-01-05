4 children, 1 adult hospitalized after crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash in Northwest Miami-Dade left four children and one adult in the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 19th Avenue and 135th Street on Monday.

Cellphone video captured officers and paramedics helping the victims at the scene of the two-vehicle crash.

A woman and four kids between the ages of 5 and 12 were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

